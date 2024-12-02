Ant Financial takes minority stake in Klarna

The announcement marks the two companies’ intention to deepen their partnership to bring financial services to consumers worldwide, according to the official press release.

This investment in Klarna by Ant Financial aims to offer Klarna’s solutions to consumers and merchants within the broader Alibaba ecosystem. It will deepen ongoing collaborations between Klarna and Alipay, which currently enables shoppers at AliExpress, the global retail online marketplace of Alibaba Group, to use Klarna’s ‘Pay later’ solution across multiple markets.

Klarna is now powering over 200,000 retailers and ecommerce platforms globally including AliExpress, H&M, ASOS, Expedia Group, IKEA, Farfetch, Adidas, Spotify, Samsung and Nike. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 2,700 employees and is active in 17 countries.