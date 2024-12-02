Ant Financial partners Ingenico to enter Europe

Ingenico will allow users of Ant’s Alipay to access Ingenico’s network of offline merchants in Europe. The collaboration comes after Ingenico disclosed in its latest earnings release an agreement to handle some of Alipay’s cross-border online payments, wsj.com reports.

Ingenico is expected to receive service charges from Alipay and see transaction volume grow. In 2015, Ingenico processed transactions in 170 countries; Alipay currently is accepted in 70 countries.

In June 2016, Ant bought a 20% stake in Ascend Money. In May 2016, Ant Financial orchestrated a collaboration with Uber Technologies that gives Alipay users the ability to pay for rides in the 68 countries where the ride-hailing service operates.

Ant has collaborated with Wirecard and Concardis to offer mobile-payment services to Chinese tourists in Germany, France, the UK and Italy. In 2015, it invested in India’s Paytm.