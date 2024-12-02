Ant Financial launches AlipayHK mobile wallet in Hong Kong

The mobile wallet and payments app works in the same way as its Chinese counterpart, Alipay: users can top up their ewallets and then make online or in-store payments.

AlipayHK app generates a unique QR code that merchants have to scan to complete the transaction. Ant Financial said that the app can also be used offline as it automatically generates QR codes, which allow transactions to go through, without an internet connection.

Registration on the app requires a Hong King phone number that will be associated with the client’s account. Users can then link their Visa or Mastercard credit cards to the account. Currently, peer-to-peer money transfers are unavailable for AlipayHK users, who are only allowed to make payments with merchants and to purchase on Taobao.