Ant Financial, IFC launch financial inclusion programme

According to the duo, this new initiative will include a programme that “embraces interactivity and the exchange of ideas” in order to provide training to 10,000 tech experts in emerging markets from both public and private sectors over the next 10 years. The programme will seek support from local public and private sector partners in emerging markets.

A series of Techfin workshops will be held across China and various countries. The workshops will aim to inspire tech leaders and local talent to become ‘drivers for change’ in the digital era, promoting technology inclusion and global sustainability.

While sharing more details, Alibaba Group said that the programme aims to build an interactive and open platform to increase support for tech leaders and skilled individuals who are working to alleviate poverty and make basic financial services more broadly accessible in Indonesia, which will be the first stop of the programme within emerging markets.

IFC and Ant Financial have notably partnered on initiatives to extend micro-credits to small- and women-owned businesses in China and over the past year have driven collaboration on inclusive digital finance, green digital finance and business-environment enhancement.