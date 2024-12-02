Ant Financial, Hoperun Information Technology unveil distributed core banking platform

DCBP is a banking product that aims to help financial institutions shift their business models from transaction-oriented to customer-oriented. The platform is also designed to allow financial institutions tackle digital challenges, such as distributed development, financial product management, and accounting liquidation.

This solution is the first co-developed integrated solution in Ant Financial’s technology product portfolio. DCBP builds on the bPass (Business Platform as a Service) product, which was launched in September 2018, and which enables financial institutions to benefit from Ant Financial’s capabilities in product management, asset management, capital verification, and full-link pressure tests. The company’s goal was to combine these capabilities with Hoperun’s experience in the finance industry to develop the DCBP solution.