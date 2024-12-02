Answerbook launches personalised e-mail campaigns for e-tailers

The solution is largely aimed at smaller retailers, like those hosting their websites on ecommerce platforms like Shopify, where they have somewhere between half a million to a million in sales.

Chris Nguyen, one of the founders of Answerbook, has claimed that smaller companies don’t have the tools to do advanced targeting like Amazon, eBay and Walmart do. The solutions for email personalisation that are out there today often only look at customer purchase history, not other factors.

To use Answerbook, retailers place a single line of JavaScript code on their website, similar to setting up something like Google Analytics. Afterwards, they’re then able to track things like what pages and products a customer is viewing, what they’re placing in their cart, their purchase history and more. Combined with email interaction behavior, this data can then be used to create a series of personalised emails for each customer.