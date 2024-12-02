Anovia Payments partners CardFlight for mPOS solutions

As part of the partnership, Anovia is set to leverage CardFlights SwipeSimple product as their preferred mobile POS solution. Launched in April 2014, SwipeSimple includes encrypted mobile card readers, payment acceptance applications for iOS and Android devices, a reporting and admin dashboard for merchants, and a reseller portal for onboarding and portfolio management. Transactions are set to be processed by Anovia Payments via CardFlights PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant payment gateway.

As part of the agreement, Anovia Payments is set to provide a proprietary version of CardFlights software developer kit (SDK) solution to developers and integrated software vendors looking to incorporate payment acceptance into custom mobile apps.

CardFlight provides its customers with a mobile payments platform that includes: encrypted magnetic stripe readers that work through the audio jack of smartphones and tablets, software development kits (SDKs) for both iOS and Android platforms and a payment gateway service that allows the client to use any merchant account from their choice of processors.