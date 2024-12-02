Anorak teams up with open banking app Starling

The partnership with Anorak will allow Starling customers to connect their account to Anoraks service through the banks in-app marketplace. Anorak will then analyse the customers bank transactions to decide how much cover the customer might need and for what period.

The customer is then matched with the policy best suited to them from major insurers. These include Aegon, AIG Life, Aviva, British Friendly, The Exeter, L&G, LV=, Old Mutual Wealth, Royal London, Scottish Widows and Zurich.

The partnership adds to Starlings portfolio of financial service products offered through its marketplace. The challenger bank already works with mortgage broker Habito, pension provider PensionBee and digital investment service Wealthsimple, among others.