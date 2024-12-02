Annual fintech challenge launches in United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates-based institutions will collaborate with Abu Dhabi Global Market to identify specific business problems that can be resolved through the use of financial technology.

As a result, this year’s challenge will primarily focus on generating real case studies in the adoption of fintech solutions by major United Arab Emirates institutions, including government entities and regulators. The platform intends to help startups as they look to grow to the next stage, and equip corporate clients with innovative technologies.

The best selected applications will be paired with Corporate Champions and will work together to develop ready-for-adoption solutions. The product of this collaboration will be presented to an audience of international financial institutions, regulators, professional services firms and startups at FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018 on September 17th 2018.

The inaugural Innovation Challenge, organised in 2017, generated interest among regional financial institutions about the potential benefits of collaborating with fintech startups.