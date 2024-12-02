Anna Money secures GBP 8.5 mln investment from Kinetik

Founded in 2017, Anna, which stands for Absolutely No-Nonsense Admin, describes itself as a business current account for startups and small businesses. The company manages invoicing and comes with a debit Mastercard as well.

Anna also provides the following:

Instant account statements in CSV or PDF formats

UK-based customer service, available 24/7

Ability to freeze your Mastercard in the app

2-factor authorization

Free UK ATM withdrawals

Late payment chasing.

Anna is planning to use the investment to continue the growth and development of its customer service.