Ankorstore raises EUR 82 mln for expansion in Europe

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the online marketplace will use the money to further expand in Europe and grow its customer base. The round was led by Tiger Global and Bain Capital Ventures.

Furthermore, Ankorstore reported that it will use the fresh funding to expand its customer base of 5,000 brands and 50,000 independent retailers in Europe. It also wants to support these same customers while they are slowly reopening their businesses now lockdowns are lifted.

Overall, despite the closure of most stores in Europe, the company has continued to grow fast, as it has tripled its business during the course of 2021. Furthermore, Ankorstore plans to invest heavily in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden, Ecommerce News Europe reported.