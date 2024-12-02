Ankama selects HiPay for online payments solution

Long term customer of HiPay Mobile, Ankama choses to centralise payment processing by integrating HiPay Fullservice. This platform allows the company to accept bank payments in various countries using a transaction management process.

Ankama is an independent French Group working in entertainment and who bases its development on a transmedia strategy: online gaming, publishing, animation, press, derived products, toys, console and mobile video games.

With over 10 million transactions processed every month, HiPay is an expert in online payments. It offers online publishers and e-tailers the most relevant payment solutions to leverage their businesses. HiPay owns two European banking licenses: e-money issuer and payment institution.