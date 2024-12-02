Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank to offer trade finance through Assurance Software

The Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank will thus offer client-centric trade banking services to corporate clients, in order to reduce costs, risks and improve efficiencies in the financing of trade. Headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial center with additional offices to follow, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank will facilitate trade between the Middle East, Asia and the UK.

Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank was founded as a joint venture between AGTB Holdings Limited and Mubadala Investment Company. It offers digital-only trade finance to encourage trade by companies, particularly in the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Asia. The company uses blockchain technology to offer clients full control over their processes, while analysing data to mitigate risk effectively. Its approach will be to encourage collaboration across the trade ecosystem.