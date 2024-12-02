Android Pay to roll out in Brazil by the end of 2017

The initial pool of Brazilian partners will comprise of local banks Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú and Caixa, as well as local insurance firm Porto Seguro and credit card firms MasterCard, Visa and Elo.

The latest mobile payment scheme launched in Brazil was Samsung Pay, which was introduced just before the Rio Olympic Games.

Additionally, the first contactless payment solutions for individuals debuted in the country in 2013. Currently, almost two million point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Brazil are ready to handle contactless payments, according to data from state-owned banking institution Banco do Brasil.

Android Pay is currently available in 10 markets globally including the US, the UK, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Poland, New Zealand, Republic of Ireland, Japan and Belgium.