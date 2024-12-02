Android Pay teams up with banks around the world

Now customers of these banks can add their cards to Android Pay.

Mobile payments, which have been discussed for years, have been slow to take off. But many more customers are expected to start using their phones to buy items in stores now that three of the biggest tech companies in the world -- Apple, Google and Samsung -- have introduced new mobile-payments platforms.

Unlike with Apple Pay, online retailers have been a little slower to adopt Androids mobile payment system. But Google is aiming to fix that. Besides partnering with major banks, Android Pay also announced on October 2016 that it partnered with Visa and Mastercard. The company has emphasized that its open platform makes Android Pay integration easy for merchants and developers.

Google is also pushing Android Pay to other countries. Besides the US, its also accepted in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.