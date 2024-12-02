Android Pay support expands to 13 more US banks

The latest expansion of Google’s mobile payments solution comes shortly after the platform added 51 more banks to its list of supported institutions in March 2017. In total, over 100 new banks in the US started supporting Android Pay this year and if recent trends are any indication, that number will likely keep rising in the coming months.

As for this latest expansion, other than the aforementioned institutions, Android Pay is now also supported by the Boundary Waters Bank, Citizens Bank of the South, Country Bank for Savings, Countryside Bank, First Green Bank, Greenfield Cooperative Bank, First State Bank of the Florida Keys, Indiana University Credit Union, and the McFarland State Bank.

More than that, a number of banks in the country like the Commerce Bank of Kansas City are yet to start supporting the platform despite offering support for Apple Pay since its launch, but there’s still no specific time frame regarding when such a thing might happen. Likewise, while the system has recently been expanding stateside in a rapid manner, Android Pay’s international expansion has slowed down during the same period. While the platform is officially available in countries like the UK and Australia, it’s still limited to a small number of financial institutions in those markets, and it’s currently unclear when its international expansion is scheduled to resume.

Additionally, while certain developments in December suggested support for Android Pay in Canada is just around the corner, the mobile payments solution still hasn’t made its way to that country, and Google has yet to provide consumers with an official update on the situation. On the bright side, it seems that many more owners of Android devices in the US will be able to start using Android Pay at some point this year, depending on their bank of choice.