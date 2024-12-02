Android Pay set for UK debut "in the next few months"

The service will support MasterCard and Visa as well as many of the UK’s banks such as the Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA, and Nationwide Building Society.

Android smartphone owners will be able to tap and pay with Android Pay wherever contactless payments are accepted, and just like Apple Pay, they will also be able to use it to pay when traveling through London on the Tube.

Android Pay is available for smartphones running Android 4.4 (Kit Kat) and above; the phones must also support NFC technology for tap-to-pay purchases.