Android Pay rolls out in Russia

This move is making it the 11th country where the service is now available. Devices running Android 4.4 or higher are supported.

Thousands of organizations in Russia already support Android Pay, including such as Magnit, Perekrestok, Starbucks, KFC and Rosneft, and their list will continue to grow, claims the company.

The post further noted that purchases under USD 17 will automatically wake the phones screen. As for supported banks, the list currently contains a total of 15 names, including Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, VTB24, Russian Standard Bank, and Raiffeisen Bank.