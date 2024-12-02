Android Pay raises consumers interest with new promotion

Each time a participant uses Android Pay to make a purchase, he will be offered a free song from the Google Play store, up until 10 purchases, at which point Google will offer the user a free Chromecast, Google’s media streaming device.

However, the promotion only runs until February 29, and so far has been offered only to a relatively small number of users, by Google’s own admission; according to TechCrunch, those users are being chosen at random.