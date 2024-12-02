Android Pay launches in Australia, partners with ANZ and American Express

ANZ customers can use either an ANZ Visa debit or credit card, or an ANZ American Express credit card with Android Pay. Android Pay can also be used with American Express-issued cards, among other partners.

Any Android device with a Near Field Communication chip should support Android Pay.

Currently, Apple Pay supports ANZ American Express credit cards, Visa credit and debit cards and American Express-issued cards. Samsung Pay is working with American Express and Citibank.