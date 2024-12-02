Android Pay expands footprint in Japan

Google has partnered with Rakuten to power Android Pay using its Rakuten Edy payment system, which is available at over 470,000 locations in the country, including stores like Family Mart, Lawson, McDonald’s and Dominos. There’s also support for loyalty programs, which include Rakuten’s Super Points initiative.

Google said that it plans to work closely with FeliCa Networks, the RFID smart card system started by Sony, to add support for more eMoney services and traditional payment firms including Visa, MasterCard, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and more throughout 2017.

In recent news, Google announced the launching of its contactless payments system, Android Pay in Ireland.

Android Pay is available to users in the US, UK, Ireland, Poland, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and New Zealand.