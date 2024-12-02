Android Pay embarks UK MBNA cardholders

Android Pay will enable Android mobile users to tap and pay with their phones at almost 460,000 contactless payment points in the UK. It can also be used to make purchases in supported Android apps.

This announcement follows Android Pay’s launch in the UK in May 2016. In order to make mobile payments using Android Pay, customers need to download the app from the Google Play Store and sign up for Android Pay through the app. Then they can add their preferred MBNA MasterCard or Visa credit card by using the camera in the app to capture card information, or by entering card details manually.

To protect customer’s data, every card number registered in Android Pay is substituted with a unique payment token number which is used when using Android Pay at merchants. This means that customers’ credit card numbers are never shared with merchants.

MBNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.