Android Pay debuts in apps

Android Pay will initially be available as an alternative means of checking out and paying for goods and services in a number of apps in the US, including shopping apps like Jet, Spring, and Wish, as well as on-demand services like Lyft, Instacart, and Doordash, and names like Hotel Tonight and OpenTable.

Other apps supporting the technology include Fancy, Handy, Houzz, JackThreads, ParkWhiz, Printicular, SpotHero, and Vinted.

With the new solution, instead of having to type in their name, address, and pulling out the credit card to check out, users can just tap the new Android Pay button in the app. After doing so, a screen will pop up where they can confirm the information, then tap “Continue” to complete the purchase.