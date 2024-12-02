Android Pay coming to Australia in 2016

The platform will support credit and debit cards from both MasterCard and Visa when it launches, and Google says it is working with Eftpos to support their cards on Android Pay. Google is also working with retailers including Coles Supermarkets, 7-Eleven, McDonalds, Gloria Jeans and Telstra ahead of the launch.

Also, users will be able to use Android Pay within Aussie apps such as Menulog, Catch of the Day, The Iconic and Kogan, with entering an address or payment details.

Australian banks are getting in on the action too, launching new app updates to allow their customers to pay direct from their phone using tap-and-pay or to withdraw money from an ATM without a card, using just their mobile.

According to a recent research, 24 % of Australians surveyed by Commonwealth Bank would prefer to pay for Christmas shopping using just a phone, so they dont need to carry a wallet.

What`s more, almost 55 % of Australians are using Android smartphones, according to October data from Kantar Worldpanel.