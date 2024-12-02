Android Pay comes to British challenger bank TSB

TSB serves only local customers and local businesses, to help fuel local economies. It has 4.8 million customers and a nationwide network of branches and 8,500 partners. On average, TSB processes around 200,000 contactless purchases a day, with customers frequently using the payment method at supermarkets, coffee shops and food outlets.

With TSB’s Classic Plus bank account and MasterCard credit card, customers can earn 5% cash-back on the first GBP 100 of contactless purchases, which includes Android Pay, each month – for a limited period of time; until 31 December 2016 for Classic Plus bank accounts opened before 1 June 2016, and until 30 September 2017 for Classic Plus bank accounts opened on or after 1 June 2016. For MasterCard credit cards, the bonus is available by the end of 2016.

Android Pay gives customers the choice to make purchases using a compatible Android device, at the shops or in participating apps. Customers simply download the Android Pay app, link it to their TSB account, and start paying for things using Android Pay rather than cash or card.