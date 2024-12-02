Android Pay assists Bank of Americas customers to get cash out of the ATM

Android Pay’s technology will be integrated Bank of America ATM machines, starting in San Francisco and the Bay Area. At the ATM, an Android Pay user can open the mobile app and select the Bank of America debit card within his or her digital wallet.

The owner can then hold the phone over the ATM’s contactless card reader. Once the reader recognizes the device, the user will be prompted to enter his or her PIN, select from which account to draw cash, and withdraw money.

The cardless ATM technology will be expanded to 5,000 machines by the end of 2016.