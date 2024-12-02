Android Pay and Samsung Pay available for BBVA Compass cardholders

Android Pay and Samsung Pay, the mobile payments solutions from Google and Samsung, let BBVA Compass customers pay with their supported Samsung and Android phones instead of using their BBVA Compass Visa debit, credit or prepaid cards.

Users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by their BBVA Compass credit and debit cards.

Android Pay is accepted anywhere NFC terminals are available, across millions of locations in the US, as well as in hundreds of Android apps.

Samsung Pay also processes payments using NFC terminals. In addition, Samsung Pay features its proprietary magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology, which enables acceptance at traditional magnetic stripe terminals.

For added security, Android Pay and Samsung Pay assign a token to BBVA Compass customers phones. The token will be used to make purchases without the customers card number being passed to the merchant with payment. Additionally, the customers card number is not stored within Android Pay, Samsung Pay or on the mobile device.

Android Pay and Samsung Pay join Apple Pay and the proprietary BBVA Wallet in BBVA Compass suite of mobile wallet and payment solutions.