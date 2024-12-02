Android L to offer m-payments functionalities

Android L includes support for BLE’s peripheral mode, integration with Android Wear devices, security features, upgraded notifications to Google Play and carrier billing.

Version 5.0 of Google Play Services also brings features for payments and commerce providers. Developers can include a “Save to Wallet” button in their apps to enable customers to store offers in their Google Wallet account. Apps can also make use of geofencing to prompt customers to show a digital card when in a store and a split tender option lets users pay for part of a purchase with their Google Wallet balance and the rest by credit or debit card.

‘Save card to Google’ option allows customers to store loyalty cards or coupons and save discounts and bonuses.

Customers can also scan a credit or debit card using their phone’s camera to have their payment data automatically entered for a transaction, removing the need to type in their card details. A new address API also lets an app access a user’s pre-stored address and use it to complete their delivery details while Wallet Fragments makes it easier for merchants to include a ‘Buy with Google’ button in their store.

Users who have set up direct carrier billing on their smartphone can also make purchases on Google Play from their tablet, charging to the same mobile phone bill, Google also announced.