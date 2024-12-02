Andreessen Horowitz leads series C USD 58 mln investment in TransferWise

TransferWise’s existing investors, including Sir Richard Branson, Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, Index Ventures, IA Ventures, and Seedcamp, also participated in the round.

The start-up will use these funds for global expansion. It opens its US office in February 2015 and will be opening offices in Germany and in Australia in the near future. The company plans to open 300 further currency routes in 2016.

TransferWise launched in early 2011 and currently has 250 members of staff, 292 currency routes and continues to grow between 15-20% on a monthly basis.