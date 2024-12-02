Anderson Zaks inks mPOS deal with Miura Systems

The new solution will be used within the transportation industry including on trains, buses and planes. The M010 is fully certified for EMV, magnetic stripe and contactless transactions for Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

Anderson Zaks’ payment gateway services are compatible with Miura’s existing suite of payment devices and are future proofed to work with Miura’s latest, fully integrated POS tablet solution.

What`s more, Anderson Zaks and Miura are also developing a PCI P2PE (point- to-point encryption) solution.

Miura Systems is a provider of secure electronic payment hardware. Miura’s core competency is the design, certification and manufacture of industry certified hardware. Miura partners with independent software vendors (ISV) and systems integrators to provide payment solutions for retail, hospitality, financial and transportation markets globally.