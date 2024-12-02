Anchanto launches new software to support cross-border ecommerce

Users can manage their inventory and simultaneously upload their listings to several ecommerce websites, including Lazada, Matahari, and Flipkart. They no longer have to repeat the process for each individual site.

SelluSeller allows merchants to sell cross-border and connect to logistics and warehousing services from Anchanto’s network in Southeast Asia.

Anchanto targets both smaller sellers that have fewer than 1,000 sales per month as well as large brands and distributors. For the former, it charges a flat fee of USD 21 per month. The latter pay USD 0.07 per order.

However, the company offers sellers the option to use third-party logistics providers that are already Anchanto clients and part of its warehouse management and fulfillment management network. If they do, SelluSeller becomes free to use.

Future plans include connecting the SelluSeller platform with a point-of-sale system that Anchanto can offer to merchants who don’t have such a solution ready.

Anchanto expects to have more than 5,000 merchants and brands on SelluSeller in the next four to five months of 2017. It has been working with Lazada to develop and test the software, and the Southeast Asian ecommerce dynamo is one of its first partners.

Other partners include luxury product distribution firm Bluebell Group, lifestyle and apparel distributor JayGee Group, and global market expansion company DKSH. Altogether, the product pilot includes 55 brands and distributors.