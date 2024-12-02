AnaCap invests EUR 300 mln for 60% of Carrefour' payments platform

AnaCap, a European financial investment firm, will acquire 60% of retail group’s payments arm in a deal valued at around EUR 300 million. Market Pay was developed in-house at Carrefour in 2016, expanding in the intervening years to managing 5 million cards and more than a billion annual transactions. Bolstered by Carrefour’s retail presence in Europe, the payments system operates through a unified data platform to offer a multitude of payments solutions for merchants and fintech firms.

AnaCap aims to capitalise on the transition from cash to digital payments that has been accelerated by COVID-19, expanding into new markets across Europe and further penetration in ecommerce, according to Fintech Magazine.