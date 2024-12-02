ANA Group turns to Stripe to build a mileage programme

ANA has reported being affected by the pandemic and made changes to their loyalty offerings in response. In particular, they wanted to improve their customers’ daily lives and engage with them beyond the activities of flying and traveling. To do that, they created a platform that connects partner businesses with ANA Group customers through digital touchpoints.

ANA Pocket is a mobile-based membership experience that allows users to earn points and miles based on the distance of their daily movement through activities like walking, cycling, as well as taking cabs or trains, which they can redeem for ANA flights and travel products.

ANA Group partnered with Stripe Billing to implement and manage subscription payments.

ANA Group built momentum for the subscription service through first-month-free promotions as well as outreach across a variety of marketing channels. Using Stripe’s dashboard, ANA Group was able to build an operational flow that could respond to billing errors and increase fraud prevention. This, in turn, allowed them to provide loyal customers with a seamless experience.