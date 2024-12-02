AmTrust Title, CertifID team up for wire fraud prevention

AmTrust will cover the costs associated with the transactional use of CertifID for its network of title agents. CertifID allows title agencies to securely send and confirm wiring instructions and guarantees each wire up to USD 1 million. Moreover, the platform uses proprietary digital device analysis and knowledge-based authentication sequencing to verify the identity of both parties engaging in a wire transaction.

The company’s agents will join with CertifID’s current client base to take advantage of streamlining the flow of wire information to their customers, without the need for additional usernames and passwords. This also eliminates the necessity for agents to make countless phone calls to validate wire information saving valuable processing time.