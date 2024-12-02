AmTrust selects One Inc's PremiumPay





The collaboration with One Inc aims to provide AmTrust with the digital framework required to improve and optimise user experience by implementing a contemporary payment solution, as per AmTrust’s officials.











One Inc’s PremiumPay solution





One Inc’s payment solution can be seamlessly integrated, as the SaaS-driven PremiumPay platform can be connected to existing Guidewire, Duck Creek, Majesco, Insuresoft, or legacy systems. PremiumPay also seeks to increase on-time payments through autopay, paperless enrolment, and payment scheduling, while configuring payment flow to accept premiums in new states or for new lines of business.



PremiumPay’s features





The platform allows acceptance of any payment method, by enabling policyholders to create and manage AutoPay instalment plans, pay for multiple policies within one transaction, and combine credit cards to pay for premiums. Moreover, it includes a digital wallet option that allows a cohesive payment experience across all payment channels.



The system maintains accurate customer payment information with bank account validation (BAV), card updater service, and address verification service (AVS). Furthermore, PremiumPay’s security features keep policy-holders’ sensitive data safe and stored off the network with multi-step authentication, and tokenization, while complying with PCI DSS, Nacha, SOC 1 and SOC 2, HIPAA, and ADA.



More information about One Inc

One Inc’s objective is to modernise the insurance industry by offering a frictionless payment network. The company helps carriers in improving their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimising the customer experience. The end-to-end digital payments platform offers expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and digital claim payment.



Recently, multiple companies have partnered with One Inc, including Origami Risk, for the company’s ClaimsPay solution, as well as National Indemnity Company (NICO) for its PremiumPay solution.