AMS trades NFC and RFID reader product lines to STMicroelectronics

The divestment comprises AMS’ NFC assets, including NFC front-end and antenna boost solutions, and integrated HF/UHF RFID reader assets. The related design and marketing resources are mostly based in Premstaetten, Austria, and Ljubljana, Slovenia, and include around 50 employees which will be transferred to STMicroelectronics. AMS will retain its NFC/RFID wireless tags business and related IP and plans to create wireless sensor solutions for IoT applications combining NFC and RFID connectivity interfaces with its portfolio of sensors.

The products lines were sold for an up-front cash consideration of USD 79.3m (approx. EUR 71.5m) plus a substantial deferred earn-out consideration contingent on future results of up to USD 37 million. AMS expects to deconsolidate the business lines covered by the transaction from 1 August 2016 onwards.