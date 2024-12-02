ampliFI Loyalty Solutions, UMB Bank team up for 'Pay With Points' solution





This real-time redemption offering allows cardholders the ability to pay for purchases with points at the point-of-sale. The initial launch was completed with the company’s partner, UMB Bank. The Pay With Points solution is part of the loyalty provider’s real-time redemption suite and it is available at any merchant when the consumer uses their UMB Visa branded credit or debit cards.

With Pay With Points, UMB Visa cardholders are notified via text or email right after the purchase and can choose to redeem points for their transactions via statement credits before they even leave the store. Moreover, cardholders will have the option to pay for transactions after they have posted to their account providing additional choices for redeeming rewards that are easy and convenient.