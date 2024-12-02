Amnis expands to Europe as a payment institution

Amnis, which aims to simplify international payment transactions for SMEs, is expanding to Europe as a payment institution. With the new license, the company’s expansion focus will be on Central and Eastern Europe, and Amnis intends to start business activities in Germany, Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland before the end of 2022. The fintech simplifies international payments and currency transactions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offers suppliers within its own PEER network to pay across borders and in real time.

In order to accelerate the expansion, Amnis has raised CHF 3 million in an initial financing round. Amnis already enables SMEs to make payments in over 50 currencies and in the future, Amnis customers will also be able to receive foreign currencies using an IBAN account. Via the Amnis peer-to-peer network, SMEs can connect with their suppliers in order to make free payments in all currencies in real time. Thanks to digital SME onboarding, this is possible without major hurdles.