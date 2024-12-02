AMLYZE partners with Shufti Pro to augment AML services

AMLYZE, recognised for its transaction monitoring, client risk scoring, investigations, and sanctions screening services, developed by regulatory insiders in collaboration with IT and AML experts, has joined forces with Shufti Pro to leverage the latter's cutting-edge compliance services along with KYC and KYB (Know Your Business) technologies.











As a value-added reseller, AMLYZE will integrate Shufti Pro's identity verification services to further enhance its existing compliance module offerings. This collaboration brings together both companies' expertise to offer clients an unparalleled suite of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions.

The key benefits of this partnership include:

Seamless identity verification: clients of AMLYZE can now enjoy a seamless and robust identity verification process powered by Shufti Pro. This will help AMLYZE's customers ensure the authenticity of their customers, reduce fraud risks, and enhance compliance efforts;

Comprehensive KYC/KYB solutions: Shufti Pro will be able to provide an all-encompassing AML and compliance solution by incorporating AMLYZE's key modules, helping clients to streamline customer onboarding and risk assessment processes;

Global reach: Shufti Pro's global coverage allows AMLYZE to offer identity verification and background checks for individuals and businesses around the world, facilitating international expansion and compliance with various regulatory requirements;

Enhanced efficiency: AMLYZE's clients will benefit from quicker onboarding and a more efficient AML process, resulting in improved customer experiences and reduced operational costs.

Officials from AMLYZE said they are happy to partner with Shufti Pro, one of the leaders in the identity verification and KYC industry. This collaboration allows them to enhance their AML services significantly and provide their clients with a holistic approach to compliance. They are sure this will support their planned international expansion and ensure that their customers have access to the most advanced solutions to combat financial crime and ensure the security of their operations.

Shufti Pro aims to eradicate identity scams from the fintech industry, and their partnership with AMLYZE is a step towards that goal. Their services will drive trust in the industry, ensuring secure customer onboarding whilst enhancing AMLYZE’s AML screening processes. Shufti Pro will continue to work further in the future, enabling Fintech businesses to deter fraud through their state-of-the-art IDV solutions.





What does AMLYZE do?

AMLYZE is a Vilnius-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) regtech offering a suite of anti-financial crime solutions for all types of financial services providers. Comprehensive modules include real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, AML/CFT investigations, screening of sanctions, PEPs, and adverse media.

The company's products have been developed by a team of AML experts and ex-regulators who have extensive experience in supervising financial market participants while working for central banks and law enforcement agencies. Being regulatory insiders and understanding the pain points of market participants from the inside has enabled the creation of cutting-edge technology solutions that streamline AML/CFT and compliance processes to unprecedented levels of efficiency.





More information about Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider, offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML screening, e-IDV, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify 10,000+ ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.