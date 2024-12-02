AMK teams up with EMQ to support cross-border money transfer in Southeast Asia





This partnership enables AMK to integrate with EMQ’s global network for secure and compliant cross-border solutions, making financial services more accessible for their customers across the region.

For users there is also a range of pay-out options including instant cash pickup, bank deposits to the partnered banks, deposit into a mobile wallet, or home delivery of cash to support their families back home across Southeast Asia. According to the official press release, this will create a more inclusive economy for a region, where only 27% of the population have access to financial services.