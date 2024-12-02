Amid coronavirus outbreak, Skrill drops fees on money transfers to Italy

This decision was announced by Skrill CEO Lorenzo Pellegrino, an Italian national, in a bid to support people across Italy during the current coronavirus outbreak. Thus, charges will not be levied on recipients in Italy.

The recipient need not have a Skrill account to get funds, plus these funds can also be sent to bank accounts and mobile wallets. Set up in 2001, Skrill’s money transfer service enables customers to send money from anywhere in the world to people in more than 40 countries, including Italy.