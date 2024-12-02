Amid coronavirus outbreak, ecommerce soars as consumers avoid stores

Data shows that searches for products like hand sanitiser and antibacterial soap grew on Amazon. Digital shoppers are willing to convert on products that they need with longer delivery windows in order to avoid going to stores. The click frenzy is likely to bring in more paid search dollars, but as supply chain issues mount, third-party sellers are looking for ways to limit the impact, according to eMarketer.

A February 2020 Coresight Research survey showed that 27.5% of US internet users were avoiding public places. It also indicated that 58% would do so if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the US. Shopping centres/malls were expected to be the most-avoided places, but more than half of respondents said they would also avoid shops in general.

According to a March 2020 YouGov survey, 85% of internet users in China and 83% of those in Hong Kong said they had avoided crowded public places in the past two weeks. 27% of those in the US and 14% in the UK said the same. More than eight in 10 (85.6%) respondents aged 60 or older said they were likely to avoid shopping centres and malls.