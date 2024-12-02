AmEx, WEX announce solution for accounts payable process via virtual cards

Synaptic streamlines the accounts payable (AP) process by working with businesses’ existing accounting systems. Specifically, the solution will help American Express Business and Corporate Card customers make supplier payments via single and multi-use American Express virtual cards directly within Synaptic.

This integration provides customers with upgraded cash flow and the ability to earn rewards. Moreover, Synaptic helps reduce the time it takes for clients to pay their suppliers as it allows users to send payment instructions to Synaptic from their existing accounting system.

Once the payments are processed, American Express virtual card payments are sent directly to suppliers. In addition, users have the option of adding an approval workflow before sending payments and they can also gain access to detailed reporting to facilitate the reconciliation process.