Amex unveils two new Platinum card designs and upgraded benefits

The new designs were created by renowned artists, Julie Mehretu and Kehinde Wiley, as part of Amex's Art x Platinum collaboration. Both artists previously participated in The Studio Museum in Harlem's prestigious Artist-in-Residence program, to which American Express recently committed USD 1 million in sponsorship.

Both of the new designs are available to new and existing cardholders as of January 20, 2022. If you already have the Platinum Card, you can change to the new card art by calling the number on the back of your card or signing into your online Amex account. New cardholders can select one of the new designs when they apply for the card — or they can choose the traditional style if they prefer.

In addition to the new card art, Amex has added a slew of other benefits to the Platinum Card in recent months, including: up to USD 200 per calendar year in credits toward prepaid hotel bookings made with Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts or the Hotel Collection, up to USD 240 in annual digital entertainment credits (divided into monthly increments of up to USD 20), up to USD 155 in annual statement credits toward Walmart+ membership (divided into monthly increments of USD 12.95), among others.