Amex to help cardholders save on spending amid coronavirus crisis

For a limited time, eligible US Amex card members enrolled in Membership Rewards can save up to USD 50 on Amazon.com purchases and maximize the value of Membership Rewards points through Amex’s shopping portal. Cardholders will also be able to activate new Amex Offers on several categories of essential spending.

In addition, Membership Rewards cardholders will soon be able to earn 2X Membership Rewards points on Grubhub and Seamless purchases through the end of the year.

Amex is adding hundreds of new Amex Offers for card members in key categories, such as home essentials, food delivery and takeout, digital entertainment, business services and wellness. Amex Offers provide statement credits or bonus points on eligible purchases at select merchants after users activate an offer and pay with their eligible Amex card.

These offers are available on various Amex cards, whether they earn points, like the American Express Gold Card, or cash back, like the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

Cardholders can get 20% off products sold and shipped by Amazon.com when they use Membership Rewards points at checkout, up to USD 50 total savings over the course of the campaign.

As well, Amex card members can make their Membership Rewards points go 30% further site-wide when they shop with Membership Rewards points on the “Amex Shop” site through May 26, 2020.