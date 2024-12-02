Amex plans to interact with cardholders through Facebook Messenger

The card network has demonstrated a concept that would have its cardholders sign up to receive real-time notifications about their purchases and important information about Card benefits and services related to those purchases, via an Amex bot for Messenger.

For example, if a platinum cardholder purchases an airline ticket from Las Vegas to New York City, he or she would receive a purchase notification in Messenger and then may also receive a helpful reminder about how to access The Centurion Lounge at the airport, as well as restaurant recommendations, courtesy of The Infatuation, for the upcoming trip.

American Express expects to launch a pilot Amex bot for Messenger in the coming months for eligible US Consumer and OPEN cardholders who opt-in to participate.