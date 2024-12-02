AmEx, payleven to jointly offer business bundle to German SMEs

The bundle consists of a free payleven chip-and-PIN card reader as well as the American Express Business Gold Card. The new product can be purchased by businesses exclusively via the payleven website. Initially, this offer is only available to businesses in Germany.

payleven is a provider of mobile card payments solutions. Based on a ‘plug and pay’ principle, payleven merchants can provide their clients with chip-and-PIN debit and credit card payments via their smartphone or tablet devices. Currently operating in eleven markets, payleven works with retail partners including brands like Staples, Sally Salon Services and Screwfix.

According to the press release, what the American Express Business Gold Card promises is an increase of entrepreneur’s cash flow, as it allows up to 54 days of interest-free purchases. Additionally, entrepreneurs can apply for supplementary cards for their staff and extend their card member benefits to colleagues and employees. As part of the business bundle, the American Express Business Gold Card comes with no annual fee in the first year, adds the joint press release.