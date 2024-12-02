Amex offers 240K bonus points on its Explorer credit card

New clients who apply for an American Express Explorer credit card and spend over USD 3,000 on their card within the first three months are eligible to Amex’s points reward offer.

The bonus points are enough to travel to business class to the US, Europe, and Japan and, combined with the already existing card benefits, Amex Explorer becomes a good choice for planning trips abroad.

Clients who are approved an Explorer credit card will receive a series of perks, including USD 294 (AUD 400) annual travel credit to be used on flights, hotels or car hire, domestic and international travel insurance, up to USD 100 hotel credit, and others.

The offer is only available for Australian citizens, permanent residents, and holders of long-term visas.