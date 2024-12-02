Amex launches digital Business Checking account with Amex debit card

American Express built Business Checking after hearing from SME customers who were looking for more from their existing checking accounts. Specific features include:

new Business Checking customers will earn a USD 300 deposit as a welcome bonus.

benefit from an APY of 1.1% on balances up to USD 500,000.

USD 0 monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance requirement.

American Express has also partnered with MoneyPass to offer a network of 37,000 fee-free ATMs to Business Checking customers for ATM cash withdrawals and balance inquiries.

Starting in 2022, Business Checking customers will be able to earn Membership Rewards points and redeem them for deposits into their Business Checking account. American Express Business Checking accounts connect with existing American Express credit cards and comes with a debit card, the first proprietary debit card issued by the company.