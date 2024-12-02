AmEx launches American Express Go

The solution features a virtual card that can be used online or over the phone in the case of temporary workers, recruits, and employees without corporate cards. It has the option for the virtual numbers to be printed on companion plastic cards for in-person payments everywhere American Express is accepted.

Moreover, American Express Go offers a streamlined mobile experience for freelancers and project-based workers to make business purchases with company funds, thereby removing the need for a reimbursement process.

In addition, the solution increases control and visibility for companies when it comes to purchases made by their extended workforce, whether it regards project supplies, business dinners, or travel expenses. It can be added to an existing American Express Corporate payments programme.